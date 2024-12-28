San Miguel GS at Vistabella (27 December)





In a post-Christmas, mince pie fuelled haze we arrived bright and early to Vistabella. A grey start with some angry dark clouds threatening rain, thankfully not appearing.

A smaller field headed out with 38 eager golfers needing some fresh air and exercise after a few days of excess gearing up for some New Year revelling but turning their attention to the game in hand.

The ever-present breeze at the hill top location lends for faster greens which were evident today. The course is always in great condition and it’s a regular favourite for the Society where we play our 10-game Eclectic competition. The sun finally made an appearance towards the end of the field’s players. Back to Flannigan’s for some post-game refreshments.

The scores this week:

Gold: Steve Harding (41 points – joint best score of the day)

Silver: Tony Smale (34 points)

Bronze: Martin Readman (41 points – joint best score of the day)

The “Twos” pot was a solo winner today – Steve Harding – a nice little earner! Nearest the Pins this week were Tony Smale, Norman McBride, Rob Fyfe and Rita East.

A quick return to La Finca next year (i.e., next week!) as we say goodbye to 2024 and welcome 2025.

¡Feliz Año Nuevo!

Winners pictured Lee Eastman(Captain, far right), Tony Smale (Silve, far left), Rita East (NTP 15th,second left), Steve Harding (Golf, second right).