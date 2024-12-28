Mojácar’s First Municipal Play Centre





Mojácar Council is for the first time launching a Municipal Play Centre service, a pioneering initiative that aims to improve the quality of life of the municipality’s families. Located in the CEIP Bartolomé Flores school, the play centre will open its doors from Monday to Friday, from 5-8pm, offering a play-based and educational space for children and an opportunity for the parents to enjoy complementary activities.

“This is a great step forward for our municipality,” said Francisco García, Mayor of Mojácar. “The Municipal Play Centre is a service that we have never offered before and which responds to a growing demand from our families. We are proud to be able to provide this space, which not only looks after our children, but also encourages a work-life balance.”

The Mayor also highlighted the multiple benefits that the play centre will bring to the community: “Our little ones will have the opportunity to take part in educational, creative and entertaining activities designed by professionals. Meanwhile, parents, and especially mothers, will be able to take advantage of this time to dedicate to their wellbeing or to learn new skills. The options range from relaxing yoga classes to a climbing workshop that combines fun and learning between mothers and children.”

This new service has been made possible thanks to the collaboration between Mojácar Council and the Almería Provincial Council, which has partly funded the initiative through the Co-Responsible Plan, a strategy aimed at promoting work-life balance throughout Almería province.

The Municipal Play Centre becomes a pillar for promoting a balance between family responsibilities and personal time, facilitating participation in cultural and sporting activities that enrich community life.

“We are committed to offering innovative services that benefit both children and adults. Mojácar is becoming a benchmark for wellbeing and quality of life, and this project is another example of that,’ added Francisco García.