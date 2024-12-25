From Friday, May 2, to Sunday, May 4, 2025, the skies above San Javier will transform into a thrilling showcase as the San Javier International Air Festival takes flight. This three-day event is packed with breathtaking aerial displays, live music, interactive activities, and markets, promising fun for all ages.
The Highlight: Sunday’s Air Show
The festival’s grand finale, the awe-inspiring air show, takes place on Sunday, May 4. From morning until late afternoon, the skies over Santiago de la Ribera’s beaches will host a dazzling display of aerobatic stunts and flyovers.
With aircraft ranging from sports and historical planes to ultra-light, experimental, and advanced aerobatic machines, the event is a dream for aviation enthusiasts and casual spectators alike.
While the main stage is El Pescador Beach, the aerial spectacle can be enjoyed along the entire two-kilometer stretch of coastline, offering stunning views from AGA to Ciudad del Aire.
Adding to the excitement, professional pilots will conduct training exercises throughout the weekend, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the precision and skill behind these thrilling performances.
Land-Based Activities
The excitement continues on the ground with a variety of free activities at Explanada Barnuevo and along the promenade:
Play Zone: Enjoy aerial simulators, VR experiences, drones, and activities for children, open in the mornings and afternoons.
Live Music: Nightly concerts to keep the festivities lively.
Meet the Pilots: Aviation fans can interact with pilots and collect autographs.
Aeronautical Markets: Explore themed stalls along Paseo Colón, offering unique aviation memorabilia.
A Weekend of Unforgettable Memories
Set against the stunning beaches of Santiago de la Ribera, the San Javier Air Festival is a celebration of aviation, innovation, and community fun. Whether you’re a dedicated aviation enthusiast or just looking for an exciting family outing, this festival promises a weekend filled with unforgettable moments.