



Mercadona’s Board of Directors has announced an 8.5% salary increase for all its employees, aiming to enhance their purchasing power. This raise, effective from the January 2025 payroll, will benefit over 100,000 staff members in Spain and Portugal, the company stated in a press release.

The salary hike combines the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for each country with an additional bonus provided by the company to reach the 8.5% increase. As a result, entry-level employees will now earn a gross monthly salary of €1,685 in their first year—27% higher than the Interprofessional Minimum Wage (SMI). Employees with more than four years at the company will receive €2,280 gross per month, a 72% increase over the SMI.

In addition to the salary adjustments, Mercadona will enhance its profit-sharing strategy, which has been in place since 2001. The company plans to distribute an extra bonus to reward employees for their dedication and share the benefits of the company’s success.

As part of this initiative, eligible employees will receive an extra monthly payment in March, provided they meet their yearly goals and objectives. Those with more than four years of service will receive two extra monthly payments. This year, all employees will also receive an additional bonus equivalent to one month’s salary.

Mercadona emphasized that these measures reflect its commitment to recognizing and rewarding the efforts of its workforce while fostering a fair and competitive working environment.