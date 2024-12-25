Entre Dos Mares Commission Seeks to Establish New Municipality in La Manga





The longstanding movement for municipal independence in La Manga has resurfaced. A coalition of residents and business leaders has revived the push to create a 46th municipality in the Murcia Region, uniting areas from Veneciola to El Sabinar under a single Town Hall.

A Festive Start

The Pro-City Council Commission Entre Dos Mares marked its resurgence with a recent celebratory gathering. Supporters convened at the Surfing restaurant on Barco Perdido Beach to enjoy a fellowship meal and live music.

“We share a common goal,” said Luis Cabello, president of the Commission and a seasoned hotelier in the Murcia tourism sector. “This initiative has strong backing from local residents, and we’re determined to make it a reality sooner rather than later.”

A Vision 30 Years in the Making

The idea of forming a new municipality has been discussed for decades. Now, residents of La Manga del Mar Menor and surrounding areas, including Los Belones, Cabo Palos, Playa Honda, Mar de Cristal, Islas Menores, and Los Nietos, aim to bring together a registered population of 14,200 under one unified administration.

Goals of the Initiative

Cabello emphasized that the proposal is designed to enhance local autonomy and improve services for the community. “This is not a move against anyone—it will benefit both the Cartagena Region and our entire Region,” he stated.

To assess the feasibility of the project, the Commission has enlisted the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT) to conduct a detailed study. The analysis will determine whether the proposed City Council can sustain itself financially and administratively.

Building Support

The Entre Dos Mares Commission already boasts nearly 700 members and has launched a campaign to collect signatures. Securing at least 51% support from local residents is crucial to formally request the establishment of the new municipality.

Key Points of the Proposal:

Objective: Unify towns across La Manga and surrounding areas, covering 14,200 registered citizens, into a single municipality.

Included Areas: Veneciola, El Sabinar, Cabo Palos, Los Belones, Playa Honda, Los Nietos, and others.

Leadership: Led by a Board of Directors chaired by Luis Cabello, alongside Neus Fábregas, José Antonio Cegarra, Ginés Navarro, and others.

Feasibility: A commissioned study from UPCT will evaluate the financial and operational viability of the new Town Hall.

Community Support: The initiative requires at least 51% of residents’ signatures to proceed with the formal application.

The Commission’s ambitious plan represents a new chapter in the ongoing pursuit of self-determination for the communities of La Manga.