



We can now almost certainly refer to it as ‘a tradition,’ the sea of red that has been filling La Zenia Beach on Christmas day for over 20 years. A spontaneous party cherished by thousands of expatriates, now also being enjoyed by an increasing number of Spanish families, as, for one last occasion of the year, revellers take the opportunity to dust off their tables, chairs and barbecues as they experience a multi-cultural Christmas Day with a mass of like-minded partygoers.

Once again, from the early hours of Christmas morning, Cala Bosque was transformed into a vibrant, festive landscape. Thousands of people dressed as Santa Claus or adorned in holiday-themed attire arrived with their picnic tables, chairs, and barbecues to celebrate the day on the beach.

What started as an improvised gathering of just a few dozen people, singing popular carols to the accompaniment of ‘Just Brass’ a local band of enthusiastic musicians, has now evolved into a much beloved multicultural tradition: a spontaneous, joyous macro-party filled with music, laughter, and family camaraderie.

A “red tide” of merriment flooded the streets of La Zenia, filling Cala Bosque beach to it’s absolute capacity. By mid-morning every inch of space had been claimed by revellers, far exceeding the official capacity of 4,000. With temperatures approaching 20°C under a radiant sun, the scene was a delightful mix of Christmas nostalgia and summer vibes.

Facebook_La Mirador Restaurant

Many attendees embraced the Christmas spirit with Santa suits modified for the warm weather, quirky costumes, festive hats, and holiday sweaters. Even pets joined the fun, decked out in adorable outfits. Amidst the sea of red and green, occasional Grinches added a playful touch to the festivities.

With local roads closed, access to the beach, restricted from 9 a.m., necessitated a trek for partygoers loaded with coolers, chairs, and tables. Beachgoers shared festive fare, including cava, sandwiches, and barbecued treats, all enjoyed in a relaxed, sunny atmosphere. Despite the crowd, care was taken to preserve the cordoned-off dune area, an important ecological site.

Flags from Belgium, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Ireland and elsewhere, fluttered in the breeze, reflecting the event’s multicultural lifeblood. Participants were predominantly British, Irish, German, Nordic, and increasingly Spanish communities. What began over a 20 years ago has quickly grown into a symbol of holiday celebration on the Orihuela coast.

Although the gathering continues to be unofficial and improvised, largely ignored by the Orihuela authorities, it has become a cherished tradition. The council remain aware of the event’s scale but continues to adopt a hands-off approach, focusing instead on safety measures. This year, ten local police officers were deployed, along with Civil Protection personnel, emergency services, and a Red Cross unit to ensure a secure and enjoyable experience for all.

Facebook_La Mirador Restaurant

While officially listed in the city’s Christmas program, the event maintains its informal charm. Musical performances, including a presentation by the DaCapo musical group, were kept to the promenade to avoid encroaching on the sand. Portable toilets were absent this year, but attendees made do with facilities at the nearby Chirunguito, which was back after a 2-year absence.

Like no other, the La Zenia Beach celebration encapsulates the magic of Christmas, bringing people together to sing, dance, and to enjoy life. On this warm December 25th, the beach became a place where time stood still, and joy reigned supreme and, although the earth has grown old with its burden of care, Christmas once again proved always young, as its merriment, bonhomie and its soul full of music, drifted into the warm December air.