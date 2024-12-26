



The President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expediting the development of the future Alicante Central Station. “We are working to ensure that the station becomes a reality as soon as possible,” Mazón stated during a visit to the construction site of a temporary parking facility at the Adif premises.

Accompanied by the regional Minister for the Environment, Infrastructure, and Territory, Vicente Martínez Mus; the President of the Alicante Provincial Council, Toni Pérez; and the Mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, Mazón underscored the importance of the project. He described the station as a “strategic initiative for mobility and connectivity in the province of Alicante,” adding that construction efforts are advancing “at a good pace with determination and priority.”

The temporary parking facility, expected to open by summer 2025, will provide 250 spaces. A new access route to the parking area has also been established, alongside fencing of the site. Preliminary work has included surveys, building inspections, and the reconfiguration of nearby routes. By mid-January, new access points to the parking area will be introduced in collaboration with Alicante City Council and Adif.

Current construction activities involve dismantling disused railway tracks and facilities on land ceded by Adif. Preparatory studies, inspections, and groundwork have been completed to lay the foundation for the main construction phase. Looking ahead to 2025, the removal of affected infrastructure in the Salamanca Avenue tunnel area is planned, followed by the construction of pile walls and excavations.

Mazón praised the collaboration between different administrative bodies, highlighting the continuous dialogue between the Ministry and the City Council to address residents’ needs.

He emphasised that Alicante Central Station will be “one of the most advanced and interconnected in the country” and represents “one of the Generalitat’s most significant investments in Alicante.”

The project reflects the shared commitment of local and regional authorities to enhancing transportation infrastructure and fostering greater connectivity for the city and the region.