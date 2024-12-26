Major saving for Rafal with Installation of Solar Panels





The Rafal Town Council has completed its Strategic Plan, launched in September 2022, aimed at promoting the use of renewable energy in the municipality. As part of the initiative, solar panels have been installed on five municipal buildings, an effort expected to save €25,000 annually on electricity costs.

Mayor Manuel Pineda described the project as “an important step, a commitment to green energy from Rafal Town Council.” He encouraged residents to consider adopting similar sustainable technologies, emphasizing their environmental and financial benefits for families.

The installations were carried out under the DUS 5000 program, funded by the European Union and Next Generation funds, and spearheaded by the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, in collaboration with IDAE, as part of the Transformation and Resilience Plan.

The buildings now equipped with solar panels include:

The Library on Calle José Salinas Pertusa

CEIP Trinitario Seva I and II

The Local Police Station on Calle San Joaquín

The Sports Complex on Calle Miguel de Cervantes

For the Library and Police Station, the installations also feature batteries to store energy for use during periods without sunlight. Mayor Pineda noted that self-consumption at these facilities is projected to exceed 80%, significantly contributing to the energy cost reductions.

These additions complement earlier solar panel installations at the Town Hall and Civic Centre. The initiative aims to reduce the municipality’s carbon footprint, lower the fiscal burden through energy savings, and inspire residents to adopt renewable energy solutions in their homes.

The total investment for the five new installations under the DUS 5000 program was €102,728, of which €87,320 was covered by subsidies, leaving the Town Council to contribute €15,408.

This forward-looking initiative highlights Rafal’s dedication to sustainability and energy efficiency, setting an example for other municipalities and residents alike.