Santiago de la Ribera to gain new sustainable car park





Santiago de la Ribera will soon benefit from a new free car park with nearly 200 spaces, located in the town centre near Parque Príncipe de Asturias.

The project, set for completion in February 2025, is being built on a 5,903m² site made available through land ceded by the Ministry of Defence, following the setback of the AGA wall along Calle Coronel López Peña.

Mayor of San Javier José Miguel Luengo, alongside Councillor María Dolores Ruiz, visited the site last week and reported steady progress on the 1.9-million-euro development. Luengo highlighted the importance of the project in addressing the area’s parking challenges, describing it as a high-quality and environmentally conscious initiative.

The car park incorporates sustainability-focused features, including permeable paving to manage rainwater, reflective materials to reduce heat absorption, a pergola with solar panels to power LED lighting and electric vehicle charging points. A new roundabout will also improve traffic flow at the junction with the Airport Road.