Torrevieja offers course ‘First Steps in English’.





The headquarters of the University of Alicante (UA) in Torrevieja offers the theoretical-practical course ‘First steps in ENGLISH. Level 1’ through the Permanent University of the UA. This is a basic English course aimed at people of all ages, regardless of their previous knowledge of English.

The course will take place in the classroom of the University of Alicante in Torrevieja, located on the first floor of the Centro Cultural Virgen del Carmen (Calle de Mar, 28) between February and March 2025, from 16:00 to 19:00 hours.

It will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays, specifically on 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24 and 26 February, and on 3, 5, 10, 12, 17 and 24 March. The teacher will be José Antonio Sánchez Fajardo, lecturer in the Department of English at the University of Alicante. Students will receive a certificate after attending at least 80% of the sessions.

Enrolments can be made from Monday to Friday, from 9:30 to 12:00 hours, at the UA Headquarters in Torrevieja or by emailing sede.torrevieja@ua.es.

The price (university ID card and insurance included) will be 68€.

Registration will be open until 16/01/2025.

More information at https://web.ua.es/es/seus/torrevieja/