



Despite lacking official authorisation from the Coastal Authority, the annual Christmas celebration at La Zenia Beach remains a cherished tradition, drawing thousands of visitors to its sandy shores.

Every Christmas Day, Cala Bosque transforms into the focal point of festive joy for Orihuela Costa, hosting one of the most anticipated low-season gatherings of the year. What started over two decades ago as a carol performance by the local “Just Brass Band” has evolved into a massive celebration that attracts thousands to the 27,000-square-meter beach.

A Unique Multicultural Celebration

This informal event merges the sea breeze with holiday cheer, bringing together a diverse community of British, Irish, German, Nordic, and Spanish attendees. Many arrive dressed as Santa Claus, adding to the vibrant atmosphere. The celebration is marked by outdoor barbecues, festive music, and daring swims in the chilly waters—20°C sand in December feels like a tropical paradise to many. For some, the memory of a Christmas swim becomes a treasured story for months to come.

Ensuring Safety Amidst Spontaneity

Despite its unofficial status, Orihuela City Council is taking steps to ensure public safety during the celebration. Municipal sources confirm that two police patrols and two Civil Protection officers will be stationed at the beach from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Ambulance services will also be available, with a designated parking area reserved nearby. However, access to La Zenia Beach will be restricted to manage the influx of thousands of attendees.

Criticism Over Facilities

While the council’s measures include police and medical presence, the Unidos por la Costa association has criticised the lack of portable toilets at the event. The City Council maintains that since the festival is not officially sanctioned by the Coastal Authority, it is not required to provide chemical toilets. Instead, they point to the La Zenia beach bar, which operates year-round and includes two toilets in its contract.

This arrangement has faced scrutiny, as these facilities will certainly be insufficient for the 6,000 to 7,000 expected attendees. Last year, when no beach bars were operational, there were no toilet facilities available either, though the Department of Culture did organise a concert to enhance the festive atmosphere.

Official and Unofficial Festivities

This year, the council’s official holiday program features a concert by the musical group Da Capo at 11:00 AM near the beach. However, the event itself remains in legal limbo. Like the bonfires of San Juan, such impromptu gatherings on public beaches are typically frowned upon by the Coastal Authority, which governs these maritime areas on behalf of the central government.

The council does not promote or include the La Zenia celebration in its official Christmas schedule but provides minimal safety measures to accommodate the tradition.

Broader Holiday Activities

While the La Zenia party operates on the fringes of official recognition, Orihuela Costa’s holiday celebrations continue in full swing. Last Friday, Father Christmas paraded through the coastal streets and visited children at a newly established Christmas village on La Zenia Boulevard. In the town centre, the Santa Claus village, now located at the Glorieta instead of Plaza Ramón Sijé, has become a highlight. The holiday parade took place on Monday, spreading festive cheer across Orihuela.

The La Zenia Beach Christmas party exemplifies the community’s resilience and enthusiasm for tradition, blending spontaneity with holiday spirit while sparking calls for improved organization and official acknowledgment of the event in the future.