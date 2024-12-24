



Through the initiative “A Toy for a Smile,” Grupo ASV employees have been visiting pediatric units across Alicante since early December, distributing nearly 600 gifts in the process.

This year, a special stop was made at Santa Ana School in Algemesí, one of the towns affected by the DANA.

Captain America has been visiting pediatric units in over ten hospitals across Alicante in the lead-up to Christmas, the main goal being to bring smiles to the true heroes of the season—children and their families who are spending this special time in hospitals.

The visits are part of the “A Toy for a Smile” initiative, now in its third year, led by Grupo ASV’s Medical Transport Assistance division.

This year, nearly 600 toys, mostly hero-themed, were distributed to hospitalised children aged 2 to 15 years.

Captain America has been visiting pediatric units in over ten hospitals across Alicante in the lead-up to Christmas

A Heartwarming Stop in Algemesí

This year’s campaign included a particularly meaningful visit to Santa Ana School in Algemesí, a Valencian town affected by the DANA storm. The initiative brought much-needed cheer to children in this devastated area. Colleagues from various Grupo ASV divisions, such as Funeral Services and Meridiano, which also operate locally, joined the effort.

“This year’s campaign has been especially moving, thanks to the outreach to children in Algemesí. Captain America and Grupo ASV’s team have undoubtedly brightened these special days before Christmas for hospitalized children and families affected by the DANA storm in Valencia,” said Vanesa Chico, General Manager of Grupo ASV Medical Transport Assistance.

Employee Involvement

The “A Toy for a Smile” Christmas campaign has been a collective effort among employees from Grupo ASV’s different divisions, including medical transport, insurance (Meridiano Seguros), and funeral services. Employees from the visited areas and across the company contributed by donating toys, helping to spread joy to children in hospitals and affected communities.

ABOUT GRUPO ASV

Grupo ASV is a service-based company specializing in medical transport, insurance (Meridiano Seguros), and funeral services.

With a history spanning 95 years and a team of over 2,100 employees, Grupo ASV is a leader in the Spanish market, with additional operations in the United States, Germany, and Colombia. Combining the scale of a major enterprise with a customer-focused philosophy, the company has earned the trust of nearly 700,000 clients in Spain and millions more worldwide.