



Torrevieja continues its ambitious sports investment programme. Following the recent opening of the La Mata Pavilion and the reopening of the renovated Nelson Mandela Stadium, the city is now focusing on upgrading the racket area of the Sports City.

On Monday, the Governing Board approved, in an extraordinary and urgent session, the awarding of works to revamp the racket facilities.

The project, awarded to Pavasal for €1,078,848 (VAT included), is set to begin in January and aims for completion by next summer. The upgrade will include the repair of seven paddle tennis courts, which have been closed since 2019 due to poor conditions, as well as the refurbishment of two frontenis courts. Additionally, a new access control system, cafeteria, and measures to improve accessibility will be implemented.

KEY ELEMENTS OF THE PROJECT INCLUDE:

Paddle Tennis Courts: The current facilities will be dismantled and removed. New fibrillated artificial grass, LED lighting, dual-side openings, and an anti-injury system will be installed. The central stands will feature anchored plastic seating, and the masonry and painting will be updated. A new entrance for maintenance work will be created on Delfina Viudes Avenue, and the area surrounding the courts will be landscaped to improve maintenance and reduce vegetation inside. An accessible ramp will connect the three levels of the racket area.

Frontenis Courts: Repairs include chipping and leveling the front walls, upgrading the lighting system, and replacing the perimeter mesh.

Cafeteria: A new facility with a spacious outdoor terrace will be built on the esplanade between the gym and the exhibition court.

Additional Improvements: Lighting in three tennis courts and the exhibition court will be replaced. Solar panels will be installed to supply the gym’s changing rooms.

These upgrades reflect Torrevieja’s commitment to enhancing its sports infrastructure, providing modern, accessible, and environmentally sustainable facilities for residents and visitors alike.