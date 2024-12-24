Christmas joy through toy donation initiatives for Children





The President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, has commended the efforts of the Conciénciate Foundation, the Elche City Council, and the Solidarity Business Platform of Alicante for their contributions to collect and distribute toys to children in youth centers, including those affected by recent floods

During a visit to youth centres in Torrent, Mazón participated in delivering toys donated through this collaborative initiative, aimed at ensuring children experience the magic of Christmas. The toys were distributed to five juvenile centres in Torrent, following their arrival at the Palau, where Mazón, along with Vice President and Regional Minister for Social Services, Equality, and Housing, Susana Camarero, the Mayor of Elche, Pablo Ruz, and the Mayor of Torrent, Amparo Folgado, received the convoy of donations alongside the president of the Conciénciate Foundation, Gorka Chazarra.

Mazón expressed gratitude for this act of solidarity and emphasized the crucial role of social volunteers and support from across the Valencian Community and Spain. “No child should go without toys during the holidays,” he said, “so they can fully experience the joy and magic of Christmas.”

He called for continued unity, solidarity, and fraternity, encouraging collective efforts to address the needs of the most vulnerable, particularly during this season. Mazón also highlighted the role of toys in fostering imagination, creativity, and learning, while bringing happiness and fun to homes during the holidays.