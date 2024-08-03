



Who in their right mind would be thinking about pantomime during the heat of the summer? Well someone has to and the ADAPT Theatre Group is quietly building up to start our rehearsals at the end of August.

The summer is also a perfect time to reflect on everything being in the group means to us, not just acting on stage but also enjoying each others’ company. Many of us have come to “amdram” later in life and in many cases it has opened up a new world of self-expression and self-development!

As Jan (our resident “baddie”) says: “Discovering amateur dramatics has been a life-changer for me. I have a hobby that I love, I have made so many good friendships … my biggest regret is that I should have started AmDram in my 20s”.

Jan’s words are echoed by Gill (Peter Pan, Geppetto …) “I may have needed help getting “over the hill” but being in panto makes me 30 years old all over again!”

One of our founder members, Enid (Blue fairy, Wendy and many other roles) sums it up like this: “A new interest and new friends. A lifesaver for me when my husband died. Forever grateful.”

In addition to our annual bilingual pantomime performed in San Pedro del Pinatar, we have had fun with shorter plays for the Official Language school in San Javier. Here is a picture of our play “The Audition”.

To find out more about the Adapt Theatre Group visit: https://adapttheatregroup.wordpress.com/ or phone Eric on 656 361 098