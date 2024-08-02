



There have been some horrific news stories coming out of the UK over the past fortnight – mindless violence, the lack of morality and the simple care for others, demonstrating just how appallingly bad Britain has sunk.

Obviously the worst was the unbelievable news of the stabbing of young children in a dance fun club in Southport when three were killed under the knife of a deranged, black 17-year-old.

But first I am going to highlight the most dreadful lack of care at an A&E department in a hospital in Nottingham. A 39-year-old mother of two, called 111 complaining of severe headache, neck pain and blurred vision.

She was advised to go to the hospital, which she did, but it was busy. She arrived at 11.30pm, and was seen by hospital staff who decided it was not serious and she was asked to wait. However, did not respond three times when she was called between 4.30am and 6.50am, having been assessed again around 2am. Stupidly, staff registered her as having discharged herself, but 10 minutes later she was found slumped on the floor, with a coat over her head.

In fact she was suffering from a brain bleed, and she should have been rushed immediately into a ward. Had that happened far quicker, she would probably have survived. She died days later from a brain aneurysm.

Sadly there have been the usual platitudes from the hospital trust, and the coroner, at an inquest, registered that “opportunities were missed”. These severe failings were under the last government’s watch which, as anyone with any sense knew, put more value on maintaining and encouraging private health care than enabling the NHS to adequately cope with the demands put on it.

Failure to quickly deal with industrial disputes and allowing endless strikes which achieved nothing other than hugely extending waiting lists, speaks volumes.

The sad death of this patient who was denied urgent medical care has great relevance to my wife and me, because a partner of relative suffered a similar severe headache and whose partner called for an ambulance to take her to a hospital in Manchester. It took 7 hours to arrive.

By then she was in an extremely bad state and when medics saw her they were very concerned. It was discovered that she too had a brain bleed, and they transferred her to a specialist hospital where she underwent an operation on her brain.

She has spent the last 10 months in hospital, and only now has been been taken to a care home where she can get more mental and physical stimulation; being taken on shopping trips and other excursions.

She still has a tracheotomy and is very frail. Ironically she used to be a nurse. Let’s hope that the new government gets the NHS back to the state the Labour NHS founder anticipated.

Southport ripped apart

I now turn to that most appalling atrocity in Southport, the stabbing by a black teenager wielding a curved kitchen knife, of young children, leaving three fatally injured, eight others injured, five critically, plus two adults who were trying to protect the terrified youngsters.

Arrested shortly afterwards was a 17-year-old youth born in Cardiff, Wales, of parents who came from Rwanda, East Africa. What possessed him to target the Taylor Swift Yoga and Dance Workshop aimed at children aged between primary school years two and six (seven to 11 years old) we, as yet don’t know. That will become clear when he appears at his trial. What has happened so far is that he has been named as Axel Muganwa Rudakubana – a judge on Thursday lifting reporting restrictions because he is only a few days away from his 18th birthday when he could legally be named and because the lack of information was allowing speculation that the accused was an illegal immigrant.

The prime minister visited Southport earlier this week, and was met with comments from anxious parents, asking such things as “who will be next” and “what are you going to do about it?” Valid questions.

Misinformation on social media suggested the attacker was a Muslim illegal immigrant and what followed was an appalling wave of violence, firstly outside a Southport Mosque, with thugs, several armed with machetes, trying to break into and damage the building. and also in Whitehall, Manchester and other cities, leading to many police being injured.

This outpouring of mass violence is testament to the very strong feelings against illegal immigration.

I do not agree with much of the Reform party’s and Farage’s utterances, but I do agree with him when he says that Britain has imported people who do not share British values and some even wish the country harm. The suspect was born in Britain, but it is obvious that he must have been radicalized to carry out such an atrocity.

All we have heard so far from the government is that police must helped to combat mass civil disorder as have seen in the past week. All very well, but Britain desperately needs a government which does not push the immigration problem into the long grass, or turn a blind eye because it is too difficult to take on the human rights brigade.

Otherwise, those fears expressed by Stockport mothers will become an increasing reality, perhaps, as a start, Britain needs to throw out of the country all foreigners who have committed offences which carry a punishment of 6 months or more.

I have no doubt that there is considerable support throughout Europe for combined action to put an end to mass illegal immigration. It’s far too easy for an economic migrant, or someone fleeing from justice in their own country to slip into Britain, and end up being seriously radicalized.

Sadly there is anger bubbling not far from the surface throughout Britain, caused because so much money is being spent on immigrants at the expense of British people who, for years have been faced with a continuing cost of living crisis.

And another aspect which must not go unchecked is the role of social media. Time for it to be far more controlled.

Underlying tensions

I mentioned earlier it has been a terrible time for appalling news in the UK. Another was the dreadful scene at Manchester Airport when we saw pictures of a police officer stamping on and kicking the head of a man lying prone on the ground.

What wasn’t shown was what led up to the incident. Police later showed footage of a serious affray between a group of men of Asian origin and police, in which a number of officers were injured, including a police woman who suffered a broken nose.

It’s another example of the underlying tensions building up in Britain, which no way can be described as being a happy place currently.

Mercury’s 10 mile thick layer of diamonds

And finally, on a far happier note, we know that diamonds are a girl’s best friend, and scientists believe there are huge volumes of diamonds…on Mercury.

Sadly, they are well beyond reach for many years. The small planet is a long way away, it’s close to the sun and so hot that metals melt and when it gets dark temperatures drop to almost absolute zero. And to make it even more difficult, the diamond belt is a long way under the surface of the planet. Star Trek crew or the crew of Voyager where are you?