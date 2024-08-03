



Blue Angels ES2UA and Krasa Eventos are working together to raise funds to buy a replacement van that will replace the previous one donated to the frontline last July. This donation was urgently required to get injured defenders from the frontline to hospitals. But, also assist in evacuating civilians to safer areas away from combat and missile zones.

All we are asking is just €1 (less than a coffee). Payment can be made to PayPal @dvdlongworth@gmail.com or Bizum 615 623 847.

Also, a forthcoming event on the 24th August.

Singers/Entertainers are invited to come and do a slot of no more than 30 minutes. Free of charge to make the event into an International show of solidarity for Ukraine.

Any Entertainers interested in giving their service freely can contact Krasa Eventos via email krasaeventos@gmail.com.

As it is increasingly hard trying to raise funds, sadly, this war is NOT over.

We appreciate people are also facing money constraints due to rising prices everywhere.

Just €1 can help us achieve our goal of a minimum. €5,000

So far we have raised €1,295.61 towards the vehicle.

David Longworth

Founder of Blue Angels ES2UA Humanitarian Aid Logistics