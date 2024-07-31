



More than 500 figures recreate historical scenes from Spanish military history in an exhibition being held at the Vista Alegre Exhibition Hall in front of the Yacht Club.

With free entry, the exhibition will offer visitors an artistic and detailed look at crucial moments in Spanish military history.

Rafael Aracil Sala reflects his skill in modelling with the representation of emblematic scenes from the military history of Spain.

Aracil’s works are also in many prestigious military museums, such as the Army Artillery Museum in Cartagena, the Museum of the Military Emergency Unit at the Torrejón air base, Madrid, and the GAR Museum of the X Command of the Civil Guard in Logroño.

In this exhibition, you will find models depicting:

Blue Division, Marine Corps, Spanish Civil War, Sahara War, Paratroops, Civil Guard, Air Force, Transport, Spanish Navy, Artillery