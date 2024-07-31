



Spors have reached agreement with Spanish Segunda Division side Elche for the permanent transfer of Yago Santiago.

Having joined the club at the start of the 2019/20 season from hometown club Celta Vigo in Spain, Yago initially linked up with the Under-18s before progressing through the ranks to become a regular for the Under-21side.

Helping Wayne Burnett’s side to the Premier League 2 league and play-off double last season with 17 goal involvements, Yago featured amongst the substitutes in five competitive first team matches during his time in north London, firstly in the 4-1 win over Leeds United on the final day of the 2022/23 season before being named in the matchday squads for the Premier League visits to Manchester City, Brighton and Manchester United, plus the home FA Cup fourth round tie with City, last term.

Spurs ended their press release by wishing Yago all the best for the future.