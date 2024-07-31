



More council ineptitude as it seems that the Orihuela summer schools will have to wait until next year. While the Partido Popular and the PSOE blame each other for the delays it is the families of Orihuela that are suffering, yet again because of the incompetence of our elected politicians.

The Councillor for Education, Vicente Pina, has said that “we have done what we could with the legacy left by the previous government team.” “If the procedure is started late, it will end up being late,” explains the councillor, adding that “he has tried to speed it up as much as possible, respecting all the dates set by the administration and the legislation.”

The Contracting Committee has now decided on the winning bid but there it will still take a period of 10 days to formalise the contract by which time we are in the middle/end of August.

The councillor went on to say that he will now sit down and analyse the situation with the contracting company and make a firm decision which, foreseeably, involves cancelling the school for this year, given that it could not open until the last fortnight of August.

But at least the summer schools are confirmed for 2025 & 26, assuming the successful Company is happy receiving income for just 2 years of a 3-year contract.