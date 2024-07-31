



Improvement works to the White Pavilion in the Torrevieja Sports City, was stopped more than 10 years ago, however, ongoing once again, it could be completed in the next 6 months.

On Monday, the mayor, Eduardo Dolón, and the Councillor for Sports, Diana Box, visited the works, which were awarded last April at a cost of 850,000 euros (VAT included). The execution period initially planned was 6 months.

The White Pavilion is designed to relieve congestion at the main Sports Palace, which can barely accommodate some sports disciplines. At the moment, the council has said they the construction works are moving along well, although some enclosures have not been finished, and there are floors that still need to be levelled. In addition, some elements or equipment is yet to be incorporated such as protective railings, separation elements in rooms and the control desk.

The mayor expressed his satisfaction at finally being able to finish this pavilion, as it will be a very important structure for a number of sports, some of which are new. The White Pavilion will have the capacity to host rhythmic gymnastics training (with four rhythmic gymnastics mats), table tennis, climbing (as a climbing wall will be installed inside), martial arts (such as the Municipal Judo School), directed activities, and will also have a psychomotor room for small children.

The installation of security cameras in strategic areas of the building and the adjacent Cecilio Gallego Pavilion is also planned.