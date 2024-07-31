



Four people have been injured in a serious traffic accident that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning on Calle Joaquín Chapaprieta in the town centre. The incident took place at 05.40, when two vehicles collided. Two of the victims were trapped in their vehicles and had to be freed by the Fire Department.

The Provincial Consortium’s firefighting teams, who arrived from Torrevieja station, used special rescue boards to free the trapped victims and prevent possible additional injuries. The intervention team was made up of a Command and Leadership Unit (UMJ), a Heavy Urban Pump (BUP) and a Various Rescue Van (FSV), under the supervision of a sergeant, two corporals and six firefighters.

According to the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU), which received the call at 5.40am, the injured included two women aged 23 and 24 and two men aged 43 and 48. The CICU activated two Basic Life Support (BLS) units, which transferred the injured to Torrevieja Hospital with wounds and bruises. The rescue concluded at 6.38am.