



Once again, this week, the local traders, residents, and visitors to Torrevieja will have to lose out as the Friday market has been cancelled to allow for the construction of the stage for the weekend’s mini RBF music event.

This is the same situation as last year, when traders in particular were forced to miss out on what would be the busiest weekend of the year, to allow the event worth hundreds of thousands to the organisers to take place.

No doubt, also like last year, figures which are at best questionable, and at worst downright lies, will circulate after the event claiming of the success, but not for the pockets of those locals trying to earn their small living.