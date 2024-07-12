



The Cuartillas festivities drew to a close with massive participation and a festive atmosphere that left everyone who turned out happy. Celebrated in honour of Saint Anthony, these festivities once again proved to be a gathering point and happy occasion for the residents of this district of Mojácar.

Last weekend, attendees were able to enjoy a wide variety of activities and entertainment. The fair featured numerous stalls offering a wide range of products and games, as well as the ever-popular bouncy castles for the little ones.

The 2024 Cuartillas Festivities were not only a success in terms of turnout but also in the organisation and offer of activities for all ages. The festive atmosphere, the music and the food were enjoyed by the residents of Mojácar and nearby localities.

Pascual Artero from the Festivities Department was very pleased with how the celebrations went and highlighted the high number of people turning out and good behaviour of all those attending: “These festivities have been an example of what we can achieve when we work together. I thank everyone who took part and contributed to the success of this celebration. We are already looking forward to the 2025 Cuartillas Festivities.”