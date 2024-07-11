



The Noches Mágicas will take music fans back to the 80´s from July 25 in Sant Joan d’Alacant to offer fourteen unforgettable events until August 11.

The natural enclosure of Los Jardines de Abril will be dressed up to welcome prominent bands representing the era considered by some to be a defining moment of musical history.

The Waterboys, the Queen tribute, God Save The Queen, and the national bands Seguridad Social, La Frontera, Celtas Cortos, La Guardia, Los Rebeldes and Javier Ojeda will remember, with their concerts in Alicante, a prodigious and very prolific decade at a musical level throughout the world. The 80s marked the birth of a new era and a great evolution towards the society that we know today.

The Noches Mágicas Festival will also pay tribute to the decade with two 80’s Summer Party celebrations, on July 27 and August 3, after concerts by the featured artists, to enjoy summer nights with the best music until the early hours of the morning.

Other bands such as Los Del Río, Mocedades and Los Panchos, whose careers have spanned a compendium of different decades, also forming part of the 80s, and who are, in the same way, part of music history, will also be part of the line-up for the twelfth edition of the Noches Mágicas Festival.