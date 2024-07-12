



Reaching Aguamarina’ s fossil beach in Orihuela Costa is becoming an increasingly difficult hazard to manoeuvre. Its access, down a steep staircase, poses a risky endeavour for residents and visitors who frequent the cove, as a result of the poor state of the concrete staircase in its final stretch, where there is no safety rail and where the steps have all but disappeared.

During the summer months the influx of users on this beach increases due to the closure of the promenade, at the front of the Bellavista I urbanization, which prevents access to the beach of La Caleta.

Since the closure of the walkway in December 2021, a stretch that is just 60 metres in length, the public has had to take a detour of two kilometres to get to La Caleta, which for many, who are either of advancing years or burdened down with sunbeds and seats, is too much of an additional effort.

In recent weeks, maintenance to the pedestrian trail of the Punta La Glea microreserve has been carried out, however, the access stairs, which “are in a dangerous condition,” warned the Association of Neighbours Cabo Roig and Lomas, which has sent a letter to the City, Coasts and Environment Conselleria to carry out repairs as a matter of urgency to “prevent accidents, as well as to ensure the safety of people and prevent future claims for liability.”

“The risk to people trying to get down to the fossil beach is evident.” The letter says that it is advisable to “act before an accident with unpredictable consequences” also adding a railing integrated into the environment that allows safe access.

Photo courtesy AVCRL