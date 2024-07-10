



A 40-year-old worker died last weekend after falling from the fourth floor while carrying out maintenance work in a building in the Punta Prima areas of the Orihuela-Costa.

The work incident occurred at around 9.15am on Saturday, although information was only released this week, in a building located in the Punta Prima area and the worker was taken in a serious condition to a hospital in Torrevieja, where he died on the afternoon of the same day.

As is usual in this type of incident, an investigation has been opened to determine its causes, in this case by the Judicial Police of the Guardia Civil of Pilar de la Horadada.