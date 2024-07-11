



Low-cost airline Ryanair has now carried more than 55 million passengers at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport, almost the equivalent of the entire population of Spain and Portugal combined, since starting operations to the Costa Blanca in 2007.

This historic milestone was reached this July this year, when seventeen years have passed since the first flight operated by the company between Alicante and London. And since then, the evolution of its presence in the El Altet airfield has been one of permanent growth, reaching the point of offering almost one in every two flights managed from its facilities.

In fact, the provincial aerodrome hosts one of its main bases in the country, where up to 16 of the aircraft in its fleet are currently located, three more than it had during the last summer campaign. This reinforcement is what has allowed it to expand the routes available this summer, reaching 90 connections with national and international destinations.

By investing in the expansion of routes, the company hopes to transport more than 4.6 million passengers in Alicante this summer 2024 thanks to the availability of more than 950 flights on a weekly basis.