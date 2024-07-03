



The Councillor for Health in Orihuela, Irene Celdrán, has reported that the council will proceed to sterilise and identify the feline colonies detected in different parts of the municipality of Orihuela, especially in Montepinar and the Orihuela Costa.

“We have detected a large increase in colonies that are also being fed in an unauthorised manner and this creates a significant health problem that we must address,” explained the Orihuela councillor, who added that there are currently around 140 registered colonies, to which must be added those that are not registered.

To this end, “the Department of Health is going to implement a large-scale shock plan in the coming weeks to tackle the increase in feline colonies, as we have promised the residents who suffer this problem daily near their homes, and in some cases even inside their homes, and who have told us about their problems in the various meetings we have held with them recently.” After working in Orihuela Costa and Montepinar, we will continue with the colonies located in the outlying areas and in the centre of Orihuela.

Under the recently implemented Animal Welfare Law, town halls are responsible for protecting these feline colonies.

The councillor has recalled that people trained in this field have been authorised to feed felines in an appropriate manner and in compliance with regulations, so that “if anyone is interested in training and obtaining an accreditation card, they can obtain information from the Health Department, but it is important that if we are not trained, we do not feed feline colonies in an uncontrolled manner”.