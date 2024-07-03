



A new speed camera was installed on the CV-905 in Torrevieja this week, in an area notorious for speeding vehicles.

The location of the new camera is on the CV-905 which runs from Torrevieja towards Los Montesinos and Quesada, specifically near a bend approaching the Mercadona supermarket at La Siesta.

Although the camera is situated in the Quesada direction, this type of camera is capable of monitoring traffic in BOTH directions, across multiple lanes.

In addition, as well as speed, the camera is capable of monitoring seat belt and mobile phone use.

The speed limit on the stretch of road is 50 kilometres per hour, which was reduced some time ago from 80 as the road is in a residential area. That said, there are still many drivers who ignore the limit and some even driving faster than the maximum previously set.

Being clocked at 51 kilometres per hour is a 100 euro fine, whereas being caught at 81 kilometres per hour in a 50 zone will result in a 400 euro fine and the loss of 4 points.

The site of the camera is also the location of a fatal motorcycle crash, in which inappropriate speed was considered a factor some years ago.