



The covered road signs have been in place for weeks, but now Torrevieja town hall has given the go ahead for the expropriation of land in order for a new roundabout to be constructed on the CV-905 road that links Torrevieja with Quesada, to serve the new Lagoons Village urbanisation.

The group of companies involved in the construction on the La Hoya land must pay the municipality the cost at which the expropriation has been valued. The fair price, in this sense, amounts to 28,953 euro, to which 5% must be added as an affection premium, making a total of 30,400 euro, as reported by the secretary of the Governing Board, Federico Alarcón.

The land to be expropriated occupies a small part of the total space that the roundabout will occupy. Only the southwest corner of the roundabout is on land outside the sector and public domain of the autonomously owned road. According to the project, those few metres are property of the commercial companies Salinas del Mar and Promar Vega, SL.

The expropriation project had to first go through a public exhibition period, which was published last February.