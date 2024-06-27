



The final selection in some categories is still to be completed, but we already know that of the 350 Spanish athletes that will be representing the country in the Paris Olympic Games this year, 13 of the 32 disciplines have representatives from the Valencia region, where residents in Orihuela and Guardamar del Segura will be no doubt keenly supporting their gold medal hopefuls.

For Orihuela, beach volleyball will be the focus, perhaps thanks in part to the sport taking place at times on the Orihuela Costa, as Paula Soria will experience her first Olympics, along with Liliana Fernández from Benidorm.

For Guardamar del Segura, Polina Berezina will compete in rhythmic gymnastics, along with Alba Bautista from Vinaròs.

Unfortunately, home of the Sports City, Torrevieja, has not bred any Olympic hopefuls, but no doubt sports fans will be supporting those in the neighbouring municipalities.

The full list of Valencia athletes, and their hometowns, who have so far attained the standard to compete in Paris are Néstor Abad (artistic gymnastics) Alcoi, Laura Casabuena (artistic gymnastics) Alcoi, Salva Cases (judo) Alicante, Lara González (handball) Alicante, Quique Llopis (athletics) Bellreguard, Liliana Fernández (beach volleyball) Benidorm, Pablo Herrera (beach volleyball) Castellón, Ángela Martínez (swimming) Elche, Alba Herrero (swimming) Elda, José Quiles (boxing) Elda, Polina Berezina (rhythmic gymnastics) Guardamar del Segura, Mireia Martínez (rhythmic gymnastics) La Pobla de Vallbona, Roberto Sánchez Mantechón (triathlon) Manises, Paula Soria (beach volleyball) Orihuela, Paula Arcos (handball) Petrer, Gedeón Guardiola (handball) Petrer, Patricia Pérez (rhythmic gymnastics) Sueca, Fátima Diame (athletics) Valencia, Vega Gimeno (3×3 basketball) Valencia, Sandra Igueravide (3×3 basketball) Valencia, Lola Riera (hockey) Valencia, Sara Sorribes (tennis) Vall d’Uixó, Sebastián Mora (track cycling) Villarreal, and Alba Bautista (rhythmic gymnastics) Vinaròs.