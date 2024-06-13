



The third school on the Orihuela Costa, which was intended to be set up in portacabins for the current year but wasn’t, will still not be ready for September for the next academic year, admitted the councillor for education, Vicente Pina.

Continual changes and problems with the plot meant that the portacabins rented by the education department a year ago couldn’t be installed, and those problems are still not resolved, and so the centre will once again not be ready for the next year start.

The centre was intended to reduce the numbers in the existing schools, which have gone from housing 760 students between them to 1,503 this year in recent years.

The new government team, after taking office in June, once again changed the site on which these new portacabins will be located. Since then, only the site has been cleaned, with the removal of debris. However, a contract still needs to be put out to tender for the works to adapt the plot, the installation of the sanitation network and other necessary works. A contract that has encountered numerous problems, from the lack of budgetary credit to the technical difficulties themselves.