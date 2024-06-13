



Although the summer season hasn’t started yet, planners are turning their attention to winter already, and for the airline Easyjet, that means new routes from Spain.

At Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport, where the airline opened a new base a couple of months ago, Naples joins the portfolio of destinations offered this winter. The connection, with two weekly frequencies, will start on October 29.

Fuerteventura airport will have flights to Belfast, Glasgow, and Paris Charles de Gaulle, as well as one more connection with Liverpool.

Lanzarote airport adds a connection with Glasgow and another with Nice.

French destinations gain prominence in Easyjet’s route network from Madrid-Barajas airport, which already had existing connections to Paris Charles de Gaulle and Lyon and starting next season will also have connections with Nice.

Finally, Barcelona-El Prat airport gains a new route to Salzburg, the gateway to discovering northern Austria.