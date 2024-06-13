



Last month, the Pilar Council resolved the award of the 11 lots into which the contract was divided, to which up to 13 commercial companies and individuals applied.

During the competition phase, there were no bids for Las Higuericas and three possible successful bidders withdrew their interest in the bars on the Río and Puerto beaches.

Now there is another problem, with some of the remaining successful bidders finding it difficult to comply with one of the conditions required by the contract specifications: the renovation of the beach bar facilities.

One bidder said that the competition was resolved late, and he does not have enough time to have new facilities ready for this summer season. He says that, like him, two other beach bars are in the same situation and asks the City Council to allow them to open with the old booths and start the season, next year, with the new ones.

The Council, however, said that the specifications are clear and they do not contemplate any exceptions. The facilities must be new; Otherwise, they say, it would mean a breach of the contract.

At the moment, one of the few bars that is open is the chiringuito on Jesuitas beach, which, the Council emphasizes, has renovated its facilities.

With the situation as it is, and if these beach bars do not open (in addition to those that received no bids during the tender), it would mean that many of the beach bars could remain closed for the beginning of the summer season.

Meanwhile the council has said that it will re tender the lots that received no bids.