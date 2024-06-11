



Last weekend was memorable for our club in the first Arena 1000 of the season, held in Vilanova i la Geltrú, where our teams have shown their talent, effort and dedication in every match, leaving the name of the club on a high.

More than 80 players from the Torrevieja travelled to the Catalan town of Vilanova, where the first national beach handball championship was held.

CADETE BOYS AND GIRLS: TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS

Our cadet boys and girls teams shone brightly as champions of the tournament. Both teams showed an exceptional level of play, beating all their rivals and winning the titles.

During the day on Saturday they went through knockout after knockout to reach the final of the tournament, both teams followed similar paths to the final, supported by the rest of the club members, creating a very special atmosphere that got the best out of the athletes in their fight for the gold.

JUNIOR MEN’S AND WOMEN

Both the junior men’s and women’s teams managed to reach the quarter-finals as top of their respective groups, a feat that speaks of the high level of both teams. However, despite their effort and determination, they fell at this stage, finishing in a creditable fifth place.

SENIOR MEN: THE RAIN DIDN’T STOP THEM FROM GIVING THEIR ALL

The senior men’s team had an exciting tournament. Despite a small slip up in the group phase against Fuengirola, they managed to advance as group winners to the round of 16. In a thrilling crossover, they beat Benalmádena, current runners-up in Spain, to advance to the quarter-finals the following day.

In this round, the rain was a determining factor, and although they fought bravely, they could not overcome the eventual finalists of the tournament.

We would like to thank all the players and coaches for their tireless effort, and the families who travelled to Vilanova i la Geltrú to support and encourage them. Their presence and encouragement were essential for the performance of our teams.