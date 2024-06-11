



The ‘Bar Next Door’ pool team from Via park 3 have completed a never been done achievement by winning a complete whitewash in this year’s Orihuela winter pool league. A feat never achieved by any team on the costa.

A few new additions at the start of the season saw three new players arrive from the bars former team in the Torrevieja team which gave a great mixture and strength in depth that surprised many of our opponents during the season

After a steady start to the season with 8-1 and 9-0 victories. The team hit top spot after four games and remained there all season, producing double victories over four out of their five main rivals during the season. This resulted in finishing as division one league champions by 14 points.

In the leagues cup competition, again competing against the other forty teams in the league. Tough draws in the quarter and semifinals saw the team progress to the final versus Moons Bar. a 5-2 win in the final saw them complete a glorious double

The singles competition saw Robbie Richardson win the Division one Title to progress to the Grand Final. Robbie was victorious again making him the standout player within the league.

In the doubles competition the team entered the pairings of Drew Gerrard and Derek Hutton, along with Paul Lock and Robbie Richardson. Both pairs overcame some very good opposition playing away at bars with some very partisan support. Both pairs recorded victories which resulted in an all ‘Bar Next Door’ final. Robbie and Paul winning the final.

This completed the never been done before achievement of one bar/ team winning every trophy up for grabs in the league.

The team Captain George has said throughout the season the togetherness of the team, has shone through, giving us a bond and camaraderie he’d not seen before.

An outstanding performance from every player and something they should all be very proud of.