



Orihuela football club has announced that their Ilicitan coach, Sergi Guilló, has decided not to renew his contract after leading the scorpions to a Primera RFEF playoff final in which they fell to Barakaldo.

Although it is not known what the new venture might be it is understood that it will be with a higher placed club.

The club issued the statement last Saturday, through its official channels, in which it expressed disappointment that the young Ilicitan technician has not accepted the offer of another season.

However the club also said that it was most grateful to Sergi for all that he has given to the club since he arrived and we wish him the greatest of luck. We know that the decision has not been easy and will always be a scorpion.

They added that in the next few days they will publish details of the new coach, for their ambitious project, with the aim of competing, once again, for promotion.