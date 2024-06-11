



The University of Granada, under the direction of Professor Alfredo Herrero de Haro, is developing an innovative project: the Interactive Linguistic Atlas of Andalusian Accents.

This ambitious project aims to document and analyse the diversity of accents in the autonomous community of Andalusia, despite the increasing linguistic homogenization.

The project includes the accent of Mojácar, which will be studied through samples from four participants who met the requirement of never having resided outside the municipality. This initiative has the support of Mojácar Town Council which, through its Department of Culture, helped in the finding of the candidates.

This week, the Councillor for Culture, Noemí Linares welcomed Alfredo Herrero de Haro, the director of the project, to the municipality, who stressed the importance of this work, not only to preserve Andalusian accents, but also to plan their impact on the future of the Spanish language.

The Interactive Linguistic Atlas of Andalusia, funded by the department of University, Research and Innovation of the Andalusian Regional Government is proposed to be completed by December 2026.

The project involves the collection of voice recordings of speakers from 500 Andalusian localities, the analysis of which will be presented through 292 interactive maps. These maps will not only show the variation of accents but will also include audio recordings for a more intuitive understanding, facilitating their understanding by both experts and the general public.