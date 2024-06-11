



The Álvarez de la Riva Health Centre in Orihuela, Spain is undergoing a €1 million renovation to replace its outdated air conditioning system.

The current system is failing to cool all areas of the facility and doesn’t meet environmental regulations. The new system will provide air conditioning throughout the building.

To minimize disruption during construction, consultations will be moved to temporary buildings outside the centre for one year at a cost of over €50,000.

The project is expected to begin after summer 2024. This upgrade aims to improve comfort for patients, staff, and visitors at Orihuela’s busiest health centre.