



Community Care Association (CCA) is marking International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8 at 2pm with a vibrant community celebration at Harmonies Café Bar, C/ República Dominicana, 2D, 03189 Orihuela Costa (near Sunshine FM and The Madhouse).

Guests can enjoy a superb Sunday lunch featuring a wide selection of starters, mains and indulgent desserts, alongside live entertainment from Michael Thomas, well known from Tre Amici. Adding a touch of tradition to the afternoon, The Morris Dancers will perform colourful medieval folk routines.

More than just a lunch, the event is designed to bring residents together in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women, strengthen community ties and enjoy quality entertainment in great company.

Tables are expected to fill quickly, so reservations are recommended. Contact Laragh via WhatsApp on +353 852 75 55 to book.

CCA also runs regular social activities at the Centro Cívico Alameda del Mar (by Rocky’s Arena Bar) every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. From Spanish lessons at all levels to yoga, art and Morris dancing, there’s something for everyone looking to learn new skills and meet friends in multicultural Orihuela Costa.

Membership costs just €20 per year. To register, visit the centre on Mondays between 1pm and 2pm.

Email: oc.communitycare@gmail.com

Tel: 711 04 92 96