



Los Montesinos is digging in for a showdown — even after the regional government tried to smooth things over in a bitter row over the new intercity bus network.

The small Vega Baja town blasted the Generalitat Valenciana for “institutional snubbing” after Mayor José Manuel Butrón was left off the guest list at the official unveiling of the new bus routes in Orihuela — despite his town being directly affected.

Furious, the council called a protest for Friday at 5:30pm, threatening to block the CV-945 highway.

Protest STILL ON

In a last-minute move, the regional Transport Department reached out formally, offering to host the next big presentation of the CE-710 bus contract in Los Montesinos itself — acknowledging the town benefits from two of the new routes, with stronger links to Orihuela, Torrevieja and the regional hospital.

The massive CE-710 rollout includes 14 routes and 22 buses, covering dozens of towns across southern Alicante province, with more than 600,000 passengers expected annually.

Town hall says it’s “open” to the offer — but the protest remains scheduled.

What’s at Stake?

The broader transport shake-up will introduce 28 interurban bus lines serving 400,000 residents, boosting airport and hospital connections and increasing Sunday and holiday services.

One corridor is already live, linking Vega Baja with Alicante-Elche Airport. Two more are set to launch before summer under emergency contracts worth €10 million per year.

But in Los Montesinos, the message is clear: respect first, buses second.