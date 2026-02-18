



More than 170 motorists were dragged before the courts across the Comunidad Valenciana in January after being caught committing serious road safety offences, police figures reveal.

According to the Guardia Civil Traffic Unit, a total of 174 drivers were reported to judicial authorities as alleged offenders against road safety laws in just one month.

The biggest offence was drink-driving, with 85 motorists caught behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol. Another 75 drivers were stopped without a valid licence — including 35 who had lost all their points, six banned by court order and 34 who had never held a licence at all. Officers also dealt with seven cases of dangerous driving, five extreme speeding offences, and two drivers under the influence of drugs.

Province-by-province breakdown

In Valencia, police acted against 89 drivers, including 45 for drink-driving and 37 for driving without a licence.

In Castellón, 26 motorists were reported, mainly for alcohol-related offences and unlicensed driving.

In Alicante, officers brought 59 drivers before the courts. These included 31 drink-drivers, 23 motorists without a licence, three extreme speeders, and two cases of dangerous driving.

Traffic officers warn that reckless behaviour behind the wheel continues to pose a serious threat to public safety, stressing that enforcement operations will remain intense throughout 2026 to keep dangerous drivers off the roads.