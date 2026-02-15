



The only publication you need for the latest English-language news, sport and events from across Torrevieja, Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, Mar Menor, Quesada, Guardamar and La Marina.

A €10 million-a-year bus revolution is rolling into the Vega Baja, with 28 new intercity routes promised before summer, but the fanfare has quickly been overshadowed by angry protests and accusations of institutional disrespect as a number of municipalities claim to have been ignored. T

In San Fulgencio the PSOE has called for the immediate resignation of mayor Jose Maria Ballester after the Public Prosecutor’s Office ruled that the recent motion of no confidence should be validated and as the Vega Baja del Segura surpasses 400,000 registered residents there are claims of a persistent structural imbalance as official population counts continue to underestimate the real number of residents, particularly along the coast which has tangible consequences with regional and national funding, healthcare provision and education.