French Driver arrested in drug haul in San Pedro del Pinatar





San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia – The Civil Guard has seized nearly three kilos of marijuana and arrested a 29-year-old man in a dramatic drug stop.

The action unfolded on the N-322 near a busy shopping centre, when Civil Guard officers spotted a car acting suspiciously. Despite being signalled to stop, the driver tried to keep going, but officers pulled him over a short distance later.

The car, a rental, was strongly smelling of cannabis. During the search, officers found 17 grams of marijuana under the driver’s seat, a toy pistol under the passenger seat, and three mobile phones scattered around the car.

In the boot, three large plastic-wrapped packages were discovered. The driver claimed they contained rolling tobacco, but they actually held almost three kilos of dried marijuana, all of which was confiscated.

The French national, who said he did not speak Spanish and claimed not to understand the officers, has been arrested as a suspect in a drug trafficking offence against public health.