Council Inaction Leaves 300 Animals Facing Crisis at Orihuela Shelter





Asoka Orihuela Issues Urgent Plea Over Unpaid Funding for Animal Protection Centre

Orihuela’s animal welfare association Asoka has issued an urgent appeal to the Town Council and local authorities, warning of a financial crisis that threatens the continuity of the city’s Animal Protection Centre.

According to the association, from 8 April to 2 August the centre operated without a formal contract, and from 8 April to 5 September it received no payments from Orihuela Town Council despite continuing to provide full services. On Friday, Asoka confirmed it had finally received payment for the month of May but stressed that this is far from enough to cover debts that have been accumulating for months.

During this period, Asoka reports that 409 animals have been collected, many requiring surgery and intensive veterinary care. In addition, 26 neutered feral cats received treatment for illness, while 160 cats from street colonies were sterilised. Currently, the centre is housing and caring for around 300 animals, covering food, medication, vaccinations, sterilisation, and microchipping—much of it on credit.

The organisation also confirmed that its nine employees have gone unpaid for three months, while veterinary clinics that provide essential services remain unpaid despite their “understanding, commitment and patience.”

The long-awaited contract with Orihuela Town Council was signed on 2 August, following an award announced on 25 May. However, Asoka says the delays it warned about have now materialised, as the processing of invoices depends on the Intervention Department and Mayor Pepe Vegara.

In a statement, the association described its situation as “no longer a call for attention, but a cry for help,” appealing directly to municipal leaders to urgently release payments and secure the continuity of the centre’s services.