Orihuela to Renovate Eleven Local Medical Clinics





The Orihuela City Council has launched a tender for repainting and refurbishment works in 11 medical clinics across the municipality’s districts, with a base budget of €39,459 (47,745 including VAT) and a five-month execution period, without extensions.

The clinics affected are located in Hurchillo, La Aparecida, Raiguero de Bonanza, Escorratel, San Bartolomé, Molins, La Campaneta, La Murada, Barbarroja, Media Legua, and Torremendo. Improvements will include wall repairs and painting, door frame sanding and enamelling, humidity treatments, replacement of skirting boards, decorative vinyls in paediatric areas, as well as furniture protection and final cleaning.

Councillor for Health Irene Celdrán highlighted that these works are part of a broader plan to modernise Orihuela’s healthcare facilities, ensuring safe and dignified conditions for residents and medical staff. She also pointed to recent acquisitions of the Correntías and Virgen del Camino clinics, which will strengthen healthcare coverage and meet long-standing local demands.

“Our commitment is that every resident, no matter where they live, has access to a clinic in optimal condition where they feel cared for,” Celdrán stressed.