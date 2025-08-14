297 Drivers in Valencia Region Referred to Court in July for Road Safety Offenses

August 13, 2025 – In July 2025, the Civil Guard’s Traffic Division in the Valencia Region brought a total of 297 drivers before judicial authorities for alleged road safety crimes.

The breakdown of offenses is as follows:

  • 115 for driving without a valid license or permit: 60 had lost all points on their license, 8 had their license temporarily revoked by court order, 2 had their license permanently revoked by court order, and 45 had never obtained a license.
  • 159 for driving under the influence of alcohol.
  • 9 for reckless driving.
  • 2 for speeding.
  • 2 for leaving the scene of an accident.
  • 10 for driving under the influence of drugs.

Provincial breakdown:

  • Valencia: 42 without a license, 82 under the influence of alcohol, 6 under the influence of drugs, 1 for leaving the scene, and 4 for reckless driving.
  • Castellón: 29 without a license, 25 under the influence of alcohol, and 1 under the influence of drugs.
  • Alicante: 44 without a license, 52 under the influence of alcohol, 2 for speeding, 3 under the influence of drugs, 1 for leaving the scene, and 5 for reckless driving.

The Civil Guard stressed that these actions form part of ongoing efforts to improve road safety, reduce accidents, and hold offenders accountable under Spanish traffic laws.

