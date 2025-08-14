Torrevieja Man Arrested for Throwing Cat from Car and Repeatedly Running It Over in Murcia





Spanish authorities have arrested a man in Torrevieja after he allegedly threw a cat from his luxury car in Murcia and then ran over it multiple times, killing the animal. The case has sparked outrage and renewed calls for tougher penalties for animal cruelty.

Investigators from the Guardia Civil’s Nature Protection Service (Seprona) say the attack took place in the Murcia district of La Tercia. Witnesses reported seeing the driver eject the cat from his vehicle before deliberately striking it several times. Tips from the public led officers to the suspect, who was tracked down to the coastal city of Torrevieja in Alicante province. He now faces charges for an alleged crime against animals.

In a separate investigation, police in San Pedro del Pinatar discovered three dogs suffering extreme malnutrition in a private home. The animals were severely underweight and had bone deformities linked to prolonged starvation. The owner has been charged with animal abandonment, and the dogs are now in the care of local animal rescue services.

Both suspects could face fines and a multi-year ban on owning animals if convicted. The Guardia Civil has vowed to continue cracking down on cases of cruelty, describing these incidents as “acts of total inhumanity.”