



Spanish Dutch French German Norwegian Bokmål Polish Swedish

The Three Kings Parade is set to captivate Torrevieja on January 5, 2025, with festivities spanning Torrevieja and La Mata.

Royal Pages and Postmen Appearances

From now until January 4, the royal pages and postmen will be stationed at Plaza de la Constitución near the Church of the Immaculate Conception from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. They will collect children’s letters. In La Mata, they will be available on January 4 at Plaza de Encarnación Puchol between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Main Event: Torrevieja Procession

The Three Kings will arrive by boat at the Real Club Náutico de Torrevieja at 5:30 p.m., welcomed by Mayor Eduardo Dolón and Councillor for Fiestas Rosario Martínez. The grand parade will begin from the Vista Alegre promenade and continue through Calle Clemente Gosálvez, Calle Ramón Gallud, and Calle Caballero de Rodas, concluding at the Church of the Immaculate Conception.

The procession will feature nearly 400 participants, including three Kings’ floats, the Star of Illusion float, illuminated star dancers, and thematic groups such as Romans, Hebrews, and King Herod’s entourage. Three bands will accompany Kings Melchior, Gaspar, and Balthazar. King Melchior will deliver a speech at the church, where the adoration of the Child Jesus will take place.

An area for individuals with reduced mobility will be designated on Calle Ramón Gallud, near Calle María Parodi.

La Mata Procession

In La Mata, the Three Kings Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Avenida de los Europeos, proceed along Calle Mayor, and end near the Virgen del Rosario parish church. The procession will include two floats and festive displays.

This annual event promises magical moments for families and a spectacular display of tradition and community spirit.

Spanish Dutch French German Norwegian Bokmål Polish Swedish